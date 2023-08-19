River and Brews - Small Town Craft Brewers Festival

× Expand Nantahala Outdoor Center Rivers and Brews

Just west of Asheville, you’ll find some hidden gems buried in the small mountain towns of Western North Carolina. From local breweries with unique and tasty pours to creative artisans and quality craftspeople, these folks help make our home as unique as the rivers that flow here. Morning rafting packages and afternoon event ticket packages will be available.

Stay tuned for guest brewery announcements and more!

All attendees will receive a souvenir. You must be 21+ to purchase a ticket, but families are welcome to attend! Kid’s activities like treetop nets, zip line adventure park, and other adventures, restaurants, and lodging are open for business.