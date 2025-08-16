Riders In The Sky - Cowboy Music Concert

× Expand Riders In The Sky Riders In The Sky strike their signature pose, proudly representing “The Cowboy Way” — honor, loyalty, and singing your heart out.

Enjoy a live performance by Riders In The Sky at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC. This Grammy Award-winning cowboy quartet is beloved for their appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and their music from Toy Story 2. Known for harmonies, humor, and authentic Western style, Riders In The Sky delivers a fun, family-friendly experience for all ages.

They will perform two shows at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM inside the Hacienda. All performances are included with Tweetsie Railroad admission, which also grants access to the steam train ride, live shows, amusement rides, petting zoo, and more.

Perfect for a multi-generational family outing in the North Carolina mountains.