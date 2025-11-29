× Expand Courtesy Tri-State Model Railroaders

Come join us in Mineral Bluff and ride the rails to benefit Tri-State Model Railroaders and the Historic Mineral Bluff Depot!

There's fun to be had -- a 5-mile round-trip ride by Railroad Motor Car traveling through the Iron Bridge over the beautiful Toccoa River to Murphy Junction and returning over the bridge back to the Historic Mineral Bluff Depot. Then take a short ride on the genuine Railroad Hand Car. Real fun for all ages. Special for children: Ride the miniature 7½ gauge hand car for free!

Also, visit inside the Depot and see the progress being made on the large “HO Scale” model railroad based on the L&N Railroad’s “Old Line” from Atlanta, Georgia, to Etowah, Tennessee, and the branch line through Mineral Bluff to Murphy, North Carolina. See everything that’s new!

Suggested Donations