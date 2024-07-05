Ride the Rails

A Fundraiser to benefit Tri-State Model Railroaders and the Historic Mineral Bluff Depot!

When: July 5 – 6, 2024, October 26-27, 2024 and November 29-30, 2024

Trips continuously scheduled from Noon through 3 PM

Where: Historic L&N Depot, 150 Railroad Avenue, Mineral Bluff, Georgia 30559

Fun to be had: A 5-mile round-trip ride by Railroad Motor Car traveling through the Iron Bridge over the beautiful Toccoa River to Murphy Junction and returning over the bridge back to the Historic Mineral Bluff Depot. Then take a short ride on the genuine Railroad Hand Car. Real fun for all ages.

Special for children: Ride the miniature 7½ gauge hand car for free!

Also, visit inside the Depot and see the progress being made on the large “HO Scale” model railroad based on the L&N Railroad’s “Old Line” from Atlanta, Ga to Etowah, TN, and the branch line through Mineral Bluff to Murphy, North Carolina. Come see everything that’s new!

Participate in the operation of a train.

Free parking!