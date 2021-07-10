Rich Mountain Fun Run & Memorial March

× Expand Beverly Heritage Center Rich Mountain Memorial March and Fun Run

Join the Beverly Heritage Center and the Rich Mountain Battlefield Foundation in celebrating the 160th anniversary of McClellan’s Union victory at the Battle of Rich Mountain! This celebration will combine the history of the battle and a fun run into one event! You will have the opportunity to interact with interpreters and reenactors throughout the day. The event will include kid’s activities, both on the mountain and in Beverly. More info at https://www.raceentry.com/rich-mountain-memorial-march-and-fun-run/race-information