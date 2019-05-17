Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival

Rhythm N’ Blooms is a festival that’s just as much about the city of Knoxville as it is about music. The festival honors the identity and spirit of our rich East Tennessee history while providing a premium listening environment for top-notch musical performances. Knoxville’s story has always been set to music. Rhythm N’ Blooms highlights that soundtrack and celebrates the crossroads of this city’s varied music history by showcasing popular national acts alongside the finest musicians East Tennessee has to offer.

With the Great Smoky Mountains as our backdrop and Historic Old City as our stage, we create a unique theater-like experience set against an urban landscape that is sure to deliver a music festival experience that cannot be found anywhere else.