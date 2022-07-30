Rhonda Gouge & Friends on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Kathy Kuhne, Rhonda Gouge, and Sam McKinney on the pavilion stage

At an early age, Rhonda asked for a guitar for Christmas, but her mother wanted Rhonda to learn to play the piano. Eventually, her father bought her a Roy Rogers guitar. It broke. Rhonda focused on piano for the next few years. She says the lessons helped her learn about key and time signatures. However, she remained fascinated with the guitar, and in 1967 her father took her to the Western Auto store in Marion and bought her a guitar for Christmas. He told her if she learned to play it, he would buy her a nicer instrument the next year—he kept that promise. An instructional pamphlet that accompanied the first guitar helped Rhonda figure out how to tune the instrument and play a couple chords. Join her, and Keeping Time—Kathy Kuhne, plus Sam McKinney for an hour and a half of memorable music from the past and to the present. https://youtu.be/JkgN4nXGj_M