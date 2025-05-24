Rhododendron Ramble

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Take a daily, short, guided stroll that highlights Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. See the blooms and learn about their history, attributes and roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities.

Take a daily, short, guided stroll that highlights Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. See the blooms and learn about their history, attributes and roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities. The easygoing walks take approximately 20 minutes and are fit for guests of all ages – wheelchair and stroller accessible. Meet outside the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Staff naturalists will also have a display inside Wilson Center. Included with admission.