Rhinestone Fest, for the Love of Dolly
Old City, Knoxville, TN 103 S Central St SW S Central Street SW, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Courtesy Historic Old City, Knoxville, TN
The Old City Association announces its 5th annual Dolly-themed festival taking place June 6-7, 2025. “Rhinestone Fest, for the Love of Dolly” celebrates Dolly Parton and all of the musicians, artists, and do-gooders she has inspired throughout her star-studded career!
