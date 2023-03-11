Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Adventure Race

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Winter at Sky Meadows

Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges without shrubbery? The Frozen Foot adventure race is for you. This adventure race is a combination of gravel bicycle ride and trek, navigating Sky Meadows State Park, local wineries, and beyond. The 4 and 8-hour courses are designed for both the new and experienced racers daring to dip their (frozen) toe into the adventure racing world. Come enjoy a day of adventure with amazing people in one of the Virginia State Park system's hidden jewels. And remember, don't let your feet get wet, or they will freeze! To register, and for more details, please visit https://www.rev3endurance.com/sky-meadows-adventure-race. Registration closes March 4, 2023.

Registration Fees:

Soloist 8-Hour

$140.00 for soloists (Before January 1st)

$165.00 for soloists

Teams 8 Hour (2, 3 & 4 Person Team)​

$130.00 per person (Before January 1st)

$145.00 per person

Soloist 4-Hour

$80.00 for soloists (Before January 1st)

$95.00 for soloists

Teams 4-Hour (2, 3 & 4 Person Team)​

$70.00 per team member (Before January 1st)

$85.00 per team member

Parking Fee:

$10/car.