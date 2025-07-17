× Expand Mars Landing Galleries Returning to the Ridge: Blue Ridge Craft Trails Invitational

The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area announces Returning to the Ridge: Blue Ridge Craft Trails Invitational at Mars Landing Galleries in Mars Hill, NC, from July 2 through September 28, 2025. The exhibit brings together the exceptional talents of 33 artists featured on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails, showcasing the vibrant artistic landscape of Western North Carolina.

The artistic spirit of Southern Appalachia, deeply rooted in its stunning natural environment, will be on full display. From the intricate details of pottery to the masterful craftsmanship of woodworking, the exhibition will feature 60 pieces spanning a diverse range of traditional mediums, including fiber art, printmaking, metalworking (including jewelry), and basketry. This celebration of local artistry comes at a crucial time, as Hurricane Helene impacted many artists. Artists participating are from the central and western sections of BRNHA’s 25-county footprint, encompassing the NC mountains and the Qualla Boundary.