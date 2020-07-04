Rescheduled: Colleen Sterling, Artist in Residence
The Art Center Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association Roanoke, Virginia
Colleen Sterling
Egg Tempera "L-oeuf"
See the world with a fresh perspective as you take in the beautiful egg tempera artwork of Colleen Sterling. Her colors and masterful artistry will truly leave you with a sense of awe as you discover her transformation of ordinary objects into extraordinary subjects. Artist reception is July 25, 5-7pm.
