Repticon Nashville Reptile & Exotic Expo
The Fairgrounds Nashville 625 Smith Avenue 625 Smith Avenue Nashville, TN 37203, Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Repticon Nashville is a reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Exciting, educational, family-oriented fun for everyone!
Hours:
Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm (VIP Entry at 9:00am)
Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm (No VIP Early Entry)
Admission:
Adults - $10, Children (5-12) - $5, Under 5 - Free
Visit our website for special offers on 2-day and VIP tickets
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family