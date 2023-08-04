× Expand Reevestock Music Festival

See you on August 4-5, 2023!

About Reevestock

Reevestock is a 501(c) benefit music festival started in 2011, and put on by Americana band, Time Sawyer and The Foothills Arts Council. Each year, money raised from the festival is put into the Reevestock Scholarship Fund. These scholarships are made available to Elkin, East Wilkes, and Starmount high school seniors looking to continue their education at any 2-year program, 4-year program, or technical school.

Please download the Scholarship Application HERE

The festival began as a benefit fundraiser for our beloved Reeves Theater as we looked to aid in the building's restoration. In 2014, the Reeves building was purchased and is now privately owned. The Reeves is now part of our festival and offers a beautiful venue for music, and operates as a cafe during the day. For more information and a show calendar visit www.reevestheater.com

Reevestock offers something for everyone in the family and looks to benefit the community in every way possible. Great music for all ages, food and drinks made available by your favorite restaurants, and even activities for the kids. Music helps to bring us all together and that's what Reevestock is all about. Make a note in your calendar - Reevestock runs the first weekend in August every year, and we hope to see you for some great music and fun.