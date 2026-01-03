Reedy Reels Film Festival
Greenville, SC Main Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
Reedy Reels is a Non-Profit Film Festival Based in Greenville, SC.
Reedy Reels Film Festival promotes the appreciation of the art of filmmaking while generating support for independent film-makers especially in the Upstate. The festival engages the community and creates exposure for local filmmaking while building inspiration and new opportunities for local artists.
