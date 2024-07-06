× Expand Visit Kingsport 2024 KPT Red White + BOOM - Social Release

A few things to KNOW before you GO!

Bring a chair or blanket

Arrive early! Food vendors start selling at 5pm

No outside alcoholic beverages allowed – Beer, soda and water will be sold on site

No tents, or any other item staked into the ground

All items are subject to search

It’s not an Independence Day celebration without a fireworks show!

Join us for Kingsport’s Red, White and BOOM! on Saturday, July 6 and stick around for the fireworks show immediately following the concert, or around 9:45 p.m.

Not joining us on Main Street? Our friends at Electric 94.9 will be streaming the soundtrack on 94.9 FM, so you can watch the show from other locations across Kingsport!

Fireworks will be shot from Cement Hill, located behind Citizens Bank.