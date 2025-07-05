Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party

to

Gate City Gate City, Virginia

GCF is hosting THE AFTER PARTY on July 5, 2025, to keep that patriotic spirit going strong all weekend long! We are proudly partnering with Gate City UPC, The Town of Gate City, and Friends of Frontier to bring you an amazing day filled with family, fun, and fireworks!

Detailed schedule coming soon filled with family fun, food, music, and fireworks!

We’re going to party like it’s 1776!

We are thrilled to share our charming town and southern hospitality with you!

Info

Gate City Gate City, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party - 2025-07-05 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party - 2025-07-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party - 2025-07-05 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party - 2025-07-05 14:00:00 ical