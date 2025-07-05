Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party

GCF is hosting THE AFTER PARTY on July 5, 2025, to keep that patriotic spirit going strong all weekend long! We are proudly partnering with Gate City UPC, The Town of Gate City, and Friends of Frontier to bring you an amazing day filled with family, fun, and fireworks!

Detailed schedule coming soon filled with family fun, food, music, and fireworks!

We’re going to party like it’s 1776!

We are thrilled to share our charming town and southern hospitality with you!