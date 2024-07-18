× Expand Photo provided by Paramount Bristol Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus began their expedition into the hearts and minds of a generation 20 years ago. Their blazing 2006 single “Face Down” delivered both anthemic choruses and a strident message about domestic abuse, achieving both sales accolades and adoration from crowds all over the planet. They’ve accomplished a massive amount, from 5x platinum record sales to enormous streaming numbers and a remarkable touring history, but the band’s real success begins and ends with the dedication and passion frontman Ronnie Winter has for his fans. From the poignancy of “Face Down” to the blistering fan favorite “Brace Yourself” (from 2020’s The Emergency EP), the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus continue to put sweat equity and sincerity into a world that desperately needs it in no uncertain terms. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have proven how far you can go by opening your heart and diming your guitar amps. This isn’t nostalgia—this is right now.