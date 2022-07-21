Reception, Music and Screening of New Film "Come Hell or High Water, Remembering the Flood of 1916"

× Expand Filmmaker David Weintraub New Film: Come Hell or High Water, Remembering the Great Flood of 1916

Join the Swannanoa Valley Museum and the Center for Cultural Preservation on Thursday, July 21st, for a special screening and discussion of Come Hell Or High Water, Remembering The Flood Of 1916, a film by award-winning filmmaker David Weintraub. This screening will coincide with the Swannanoa Valley Museum’s new exhibit on historic floods and flood mitigation in the Swannanoa Valley. The evening will begin with music performed by folk and bluegrass musician David Wiseman, whose tribute song is featured in Come Hell or High Water. After the screening, Wiseman and community members will have a short discussion about what we can learn from the 1916 flood. A reception at the museum will be held before the event from 4-6pm (223 West State Street, Black Mountain)

Cost: $15 for museum members, $20 general admission