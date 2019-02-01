Walk through the pages of your favorite storybook in Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature, a groundbreaking exhibit on Appalachian children’s books and stories. Sporting life-size characters from Appalachian children’s books, this exhibit looks at the seminal titles from the late 1800s through the modern story of Appalachia – you’ll feel like you’re walking through the pages of a storybook. Children can stand eye-to-eye with characters from Journey Cake Ho, A Mountain Rose, When Otter Tricked the Rabbit, When I Was Young, and others.

The exhibit also includes a variety of hands-on activities that bring the subject to life for kids of all ages. Children are encouraged to try on masks of storybook characters and find themselves in a story. They can create their own story of childhood set in Appalachia and hear the voice of old-time storyteller Ray Hicks along with some of their favorite authors and illustrators. Each panel includes an interpretation of the text from a child’s perspective. A story corner, with several of the featured books, is a great place to sit back, read and enjoy the magic of Appalachian literature!

All are invited to walk into the pages of a story of childhood in Appalachia!

Reading Appalachia was organized by the East Tennessee Historical Society and the Knox County Public Library; it is made possible through the generous support of Clayton Homes, the Jane L. Pettway Foundation, Friends of the Knox County Public Library, and the University of Tennessee’s Center for Children’s and Young Adult Literature.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the Massengill-DeFriece Foundation for their support of this exhibit and its programming.

The exhibit will be on display in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery from February 1 to June 30, 2019. It is complemented by a variety of engaging public programs (see below) and can serve as a wonderful educational resource for school groups and educators.