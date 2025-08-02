× Expand Courtesy RC Airshow Over Summit Airfield

Get ready for an exhilarating day in the sky! Join us for the 3rd Annual RC Airshow Over Summit Airfield 2025 and witness jaw-dropping aerial stunts performed by some of the most skilled RC pilots around. Whether you’re an RC enthusiast or just looking for some amazing family fun, this event is packed with thrills for everyone!

Experience high-flying stunts and breathtaking maneuvers as skilled pilots showcase their talent. Enjoy the spectacular display of large-scale planes, drones, helicopters, gliders, rockets, and RC cars. Watch as these incredible machines defy gravity – the sky is their playground!

Fun for the Whole Family! Bring the lawn chairs and settle in for an unforgettable day. Food vendors will be on-site to keep you fueled and happy. There will also be a kidzone for kids. Get free entry tickets on our Eventbrite Page.

Gates Open: 8 a.m.

Admission: Free, with a $5 donation per car to support our RC Club.

Mark your calendars, tell your neighbors, and come enjoy a day of epic flying and family fun! We can't wait to see you there!