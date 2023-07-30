× Expand Orchard at Altapass Randy Flack

A native of Western North Carolina, Randy’s been writing and performing since his early teens. Growing up in Bryson City, North Carolina, a half-mile outside of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, during the 1960s, provided an interesting perspective from the point of view of an honest-to-goodness country boy. His songs and stories reflect his small town, Appalachian roots. Randy has the unique ability to entertain any audience in any venue, whether it be a concert of original songs, songs that you know and can dance to—a good time for all. Join him on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.