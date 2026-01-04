× Expand Courtesy Ramp It Up Festival

Celebrate the Seventh Annual Ramp It Up Festival at The Lost Paddle at ACE Adventure Resort, Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Celebrate the bold flavors of Appalachia and the return of spring at our Ramp It Up Festival Dinner in the heart of the West Virginia mountains! This one-of-a-kind feast pays homage to the region’s most iconic ingredient—the wild ramp—served up in both time-honored classics and creative new dishes.

Dig into an all-you-can-eat buffet packed with ramp-inspired favorites like Wood-Fired Ramp & Potato Pizza, Ramp O’Roni Rolls, Creamy Ramp Chowder, Homestyle Ramp Meatloaf, and plenty more mouthwatering surprises from the kitchen.

As the sun sets, the evening comes alive with live music from Hillbilly Biscuits and Andrew Adkins, adding the perfect soundtrack to this celebration of local flavor and community. Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and join us for a night that captures the true spirit of Appalachia!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE