CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine presents Raising Happy, Connected Kids in the Digital Age, a free panel discussion on navigating parenting in today’s tech-driven world. Experts in psychology, education, and youth advocacy will share insights on screen time, online safety, mental health, and fostering real-world connections. The event will be moderated by Jennifer Bryerton, publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine, and will include a live panel discussion, and Q&As, offering parents and educators practical strategies for raising resilient, well-balanced kids. This event is free but pre-registration is required. Click on the website to register.