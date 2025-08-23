Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

A once-a-year event for railroad enthusiasts of all ages!

Celebrate the golden age of steam locomotives behind Tweetsie's historic narrow-gauge, steam locomotives. Special attractions for rail fans, plus enjoy all of the Wild West adventure Tweetsie has to offer!

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
