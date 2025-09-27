Railfest
Greer City Park 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, South Carolina 29651
Courtesy City of Greer, South Carolina
Railfest is all about trains and rail safety! The four-hour event is free to the public and includes model trains, train museums, trackless trains, free face painting and balloons, inflatables, food trucks and live music. Free kids train crafts are located inside of City Hall. Children and adults can enter to receive prizes such as scenic train rides, model trains, and more!
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family