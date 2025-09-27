Railfest

to

Greer City Park 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, South Carolina 29651

Railfest is all about trains and rail safety! The four-hour event is free to the public and includes model trains, train museums, trackless trains, free face painting and balloons, inflatables, food trucks and live music. Free kids train crafts are located inside of City Hall. Children and adults can enter to receive prizes such as scenic train rides, model trains, and more!

Info

Greer City Park 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, South Carolina 29651
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Railfest - 2025-09-27 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Railfest - 2025-09-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Railfest - 2025-09-27 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Railfest - 2025-09-27 10:00:00 ical