Save the date - #QCMM2025 will take place September 27-28, 2025, and we will be celebrating TEN YEARS of magic in Staunton. We love our magic family reunion every September and we can't wait to see you back.

As always, there will be more mischief than a person can manage (without a time turner) in the streets of downtown Staunton both days so stay tuned to our Facebook page for the latest details. However, the Ministry doesn't want the muggles to ruin the fun so not everything will be publicized, and many things will be announced closer to the event.

There WILL be owls, snakes & dragons, oh my!

​Queen City Mischief & Magic is a homegrown fan event created for our local community to celebrate and grow our appreciation for the Harry Potter books and film series. Warner Bros. Entertainment and J.K. Rowling are not responsible for or affiliated with this event.