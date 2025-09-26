QP at the Silo

× Expand QP Tapas QP Tapas

For three nights only, The Silo Cookhouse welcomes Miami’s acclaimed Chef Josh Elliott of QP Tapas for an immersive culinary takeover. Recently named Best New Restaurant 2022 by Infatuation Miami and awarded 5 stars from Timeout Miami in 2023, QP has earned a cult following for its bold, seasonal flavors and playful blend of Spanish tapas with Izakaya tendencies.

Expect a vibrant chef-driven menu featuring inventive small plates, 1–2 larger shared dishes, and an accompanying lineup of signature cocktails, select wines, craft ciders, and thoughtful N/A pairings. Inspired by the markets of San Sebastián, Madrid, and the Basque coast, Chef Elliott brings the energy of a Spanish tapas bar into the warmth of The Silo for a dining experience that’s as dynamic as it is delicious.

Pull up a seat, raise a glass, and let QP show you why tapas were never meant to be ordinary.