Pygmalion

Brenau University's Hosch Theatre 429 Academy St NE, Gainesville, Georgia 30501

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents PYGMALION by George Bernard Shaw, Feb 10-18 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre, inside the John S. Burd Center for the Performing Arts.

Shaw’s Nobel Prize-winning dramatization of a Cockney flower girl’s metamorphosis into a lady is both a fantasy and a platform for his views on social class, money and women’s independence. This classic comedic play inspired the musical MY FAIR LADY. Recommended for ages 8+.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a one-of-a-kind, nationally-recognized collaboration between the University of North Georgia and Brenau University.

Tickets on sale Jan 16. Learn more at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or by calling the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.

Info

Theater & Dance
678-717-3624
