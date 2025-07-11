Putnam County Fair
Putnam County Fairgrounds 1019 Park Road, Eleanor, West Virginia 25070
The Putnam County Fair, held in Eleanor, WV, is a fun-filled event offering a variety of activities for all ages! Visitors can enjoy carnival rides, games, live entertainment, local food vendors, motorized track events and agricultural exhibits. The fair also features livestock shows, arts and crafts displays, and competitions, making it a great destination for families and community members to celebrate the local culture and have a great time.
