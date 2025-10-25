Pumpkin Festival

Come find the "great pumpkin" at Marker-Miller Orchards Saturday, October 25, 2025! Choose from already picked pumpkins or pick your own. Enjoy pumpkin pie, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin bars and pumpkin donuts from our bakery. Blue Ridge Bar-B-Q, 3 Fires Oven Pizza, and Stir Krazy Kettle Korn will be here. We'll have a variety of crafters/vendors in front of the farm market and the kids can hop on the cow train for a ride and everyone can enjoy the scenic wagon ride around the farm.