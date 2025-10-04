Pumpkin Fest -- Brevard

Silvermont Park 364 E Main St, Brevard, North Carolina 28712

Pumpkin Fest is a fun, family friendly and fantastic artistic event or great date night with 18 beautiful artist-designed lighted carved pumpkin displays on a newly-paved short walking trail. The event includes talented local musicians, food trucks and coffee house, games, storytelling, face painting, white squirrel scavenger hunt, games, dress ups, and the Silvermont historic mansion and second floor museum open for tours.

Admission $7 per person (ages 13 and over), $5 ages 3-12, and 2 and under free. We accept cards, cash or check with ID.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
828-393-5785
