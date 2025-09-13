× Expand Dublin Lions Club

The Pulaski County Flea Market is held twice a year at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in June & September. Join us for the fall edition September 13-14, 2025! It is the primary fundraiser of the Dublin Lions Club, who reinvests all proceeds into charitable and humanitarian efforts. With over 20,000 visitors and 800 vendor spaces, varied food options and the chance to eat a few of the famous "Lion Dogs," you will not want to miss this event.

Hundreds of vendors and millions of items! Over a dozen different food vendors, including the famous Lion Dog (if you have not tried one, you are missing out). Expect to have a ton of fun hunting for that rare item or the deal of the century. Although over 100 spaces are under roof, it is a largely an outdoor event. The terrain is varied from asphalt, gravel and grass.