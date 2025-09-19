Promenade on the Pine

× Expand Pine Mountain Settlement School

Join us for a weekend of workshops and fellowship centered on traditional Appalachian dancing and mountain music. Workshops will be led by Phil Jamison, Carla Gover, John Haywood, and other masters of these traditional mountain art forms. This weekend will be perfectly suited for all participants regardless of whether you are a beginner or have been dancing for years -- absolutely no experience is necessary! This weekend will provide the opportunity to immerse yourself in the traditional mountain dance and music traditions of Pine Mountain and surrounding areas. And most of all, it will be a chance to have a great time with other great folks!

Participants are welcome to stay on campus and enjoy meals in our historic Laurel House or choose for workshop only registration. We also have very limited primitive camping spots available in designated areas only. Check our registration page for details!