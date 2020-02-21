Pricketts Fort 18th c. Firearms and Accoutrements Show

Firearms and Accoutrements Show is a fun and educational buying experience with some of the best contemporary craftsmen of 18th century firearms and accoutrements in WV, VA, PA, OH and NY. From the 18th century re-enactor to the serious collector, there will be something for everyone. Show Admission $3 at the Visitors Center door. Show hours are Friday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.