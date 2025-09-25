× Expand Buckwheat Festival

The Preston County Buckwheat Festival, held annually in Kingwood, West Virginia, celebrates the area’s rich history of buckwheat farming. Join us September 25-28, 2025!

The festival began in 1938 as a homecoming event organized by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department and local civic groups, marking the autumn harvest. Its success led to the invitation of Preston County buckwheat cake experts to the New York World’s Fair the following year. Now a five-day event attracting tens of thousands of visitors, the festival features live music, carnival rides, parades, arts and crafts, and, of course, buckwheat cakes and sausage.

Organized by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department and supported by volunteers and sponsors, it remains a beloved tradition for the community.

