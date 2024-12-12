Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas

to

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

Celebrate the season as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns with the Creole Christmas concert series. Join as the band performs New Orleans classics as well as some of our best-loved holiday selections with a twist.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
8282624046
to
