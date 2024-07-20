Prepare for Takeoff: Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back Famous Frisbee Dog Performers – K-9s In Flight

× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Dog jumping to catch a frisbee at Tweetsie Railroad's K-9s in Flight.

The K-9s In Flight Frisbee dogs are returning to Tweetsie Railroad this July 20-22 and 25-28 to amaze and entertain guests with their flips and tricks.

Along with jaw-dropping performances, K-9s In Flight embodies an important mission. Each of the dog entertainers has been rescued or adopted off the streets or from various shelters across the country. K-9s In Flight strives to emphasize the importance of animal adoption.

Performances will be each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; plus an additional show at 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Shows are included in regular park admission. Seating for the shows will be first come, first served and no reservations are required.