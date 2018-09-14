Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival

East Morehead 3715 US 60, Kentucky 40351

It all began as a dream passed on from father to son and evolved into the largest bluegrass festival in the world! Over 100 bands travel here the third week of September each year to share their love of music. A diverse array of transportation will allow you to explore an entire world of bluegrass in over 1400 acres of the beautiful hills of Kentucky.

Traveling east from Morehead, Poppy Mountain first comes into view from the Tom T. Hall Highway (US 60) and as you pull off the road at the entrance, you immediately feel the bluegrass spirit.

With exciting lineups, the crowd swells to over 20,000 guests each year! Big enough to be noticed, but still small and homey.

Info
East Morehead 3715 US 60, Kentucky 40351 View Map
606-784-2277
