POP-UP: Andy Warhol & The Portrait Impulse with Hank Foreman
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Thursday, May 11, 202311:00 AM 12:00 PM
Foreman’s talk will provide an overview of the relationship of support between The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Foreman will present a glimpse into his academic and curatorial work that strengthened the case for support, provide context for the relationship, share the exhibitions made possible by a grant from the organization and provide a look at the original works by Warhol gifted to the TCVA by the Foundation.