POP-UP: Andy Warhol & The Portrait Impulse with Hank Foreman

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Foreman’s talk will provide an overview of the relationship of support between The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Foreman will present a glimpse into his academic and curatorial work that strengthened the case for support, provide context for the relationship, share the exhibitions made possible by a grant from the organization and provide a look at the original works by Warhol gifted to the TCVA by the Foundation.

