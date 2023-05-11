POP-UP: Andy Warhol & The Portrait Impulse with Hank Foreman

× Expand Thursday, May 11, 202311:00 AM 12:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 202311:00 AM 12:00 PM

Foreman’s talk will provide an overview of the relationship of support between The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Foreman will present a glimpse into his academic and curatorial work that strengthened the case for support, provide context for the relationship, share the exhibitions made possible by a grant from the organization and provide a look at the original works by Warhol gifted to the TCVA by the Foundation.