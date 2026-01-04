× Expand Courtesy Ponies in the Smokies

Join the fun at the Ponies in the Smokies 2026 car show with 108,000 square feet of indoor vendors and special displays. Come and enjoy the beautiful Smoky Mountains and kick off the car show season right.

Ponies In The Smokies is an annual Pigeon Forge car show celebrating the Ford Mustang - the longest produced nameplate by Ford Motor Company. This popular vehicle was originally developed as a highly-styled line of sporty convertibles and coupes beginning in 1965.

For more detailed information about this year's event, please check out our event listing on PigeonForgeRodRuns.com.