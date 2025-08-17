× Expand Sky Meadows Staff/Volunteer As summer winds to a close, discover the winged wonders of Sky Meadows State Park.

Aug. 17, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

As summer winds to a close, discover the winged wonders of Sky Meadows State Park. Spend the weekend with rangers discovering these fascinating insects, their impact on the environment, and how you can assist them.

Join insect royalty as we search for Monarch caterpillars and eggs which, due to habitat loss, have reached endangered levels. Join park rangers and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect milkweed and gather Monarch caterpillars to raise in the park's Visitor Center. The walk to the collection site is approximately 1.5 miles. Collection is located in high grassy areas; long pants and closed-toed shoes are highly encouraged. Water, sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended.

Prior to the outdoor exploration, learn how to protect this species and improve their habitat with a lecture on Landscaping for Monarch Butterflies by Virginia Master Naturalist, Paul Guay beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration for Monarch Day is encouraged. Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pollinator-weekend-monarch-day-tickets-1348662960219?aff=oddtdtcreator

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov