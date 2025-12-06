× Expand Courtesy City of Greenville

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with the Poinsettia Christmas Parade on Main Street -- Saturday, December 6, 2025. Find more details and road closures on the Poinsettia Parade page.

For more than 75 years, the parade has signaled the start of the Christmas season in Greenville. Each year the parade attracts thousands of visitors downtown to view the holiday floats and activities.