Poage Landing Days Festival happens annually in September in ​Ashland, Kentucky.

Ranked as one of the Top 25 Downtown Festivals in the state of Kentucky by the Kentucky Main Street Program, Poage Landing Days Festival truly has something for everyone! The Southern Fried Cone Fest skateboard race featuring skateboarders from all over the United States, delicious food, specialty drinks and sweets from multiple vendors, artisans & crafters, children's amusements, games, free children's activity tents, and non-stop music showcasing our amazing local & regional bands alongside ​today's top national touring acts. ​Mark your calendars for this annual festival where you are sure to make a family tradition!