× Expand Courtesy Abingdon Kiwanis Club

Plumb Alley Day is the largest fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon, and every nickel raised is donated to kids' groups in our area.

Some 6,000 - 8,000 residents and visitors are expected on Abingdon’s Plumb Alley on Saturday, May 24, 2025, when the Kiwanis Club holds its 43rd Annual Plumb Alley Day. The festival, rated one of the largest one-day events in the Southeast, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the heart of the town’s historic district, Plumb Alley is the shaded picturesque alley that runs between Main and Valley Streets. The Day features food, music, a dance performance, children’s activities, and a massive yard sale sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. More than 150 vendors will sell pottery, art, photographs, crafts, jewelry, antiques, and innumerable other items.

The festival is confined to Plumb Alley between Cummings Street and Court Street. People should park on Main or Valley Streets, or in one of the town’s several parking lots.

The Alley’s three cross streets, Pecan, Church and College Streets, will be closed to public vehicle traffic at 7:00 a.m., with barricades at the Valley and Main Street ends. Vendors with identification will be able to use those streets to unload their vehicles, but only until 7:30 a.m. The purpose of the change is to make the four-block Alley a pedestrian-only mall where people can wander safely and comfortably.

“Plumb Alley Day generates funds to support numerous organizations that promote the health, education and welfare of children,” said Plumb Alley chairperson J.W. Hornsby. “All of the proceeds are donated back to programs in Abingdon and Washington County to benefit children."

Kiwanis International is a global community of civic service clubs with 550,000 members in 80 countries that are dedicated to improving the lives of children on community at a time. The mission of Kiwanis is “serving the children of the world,” and Kiwanis clubs worldwide perform nearly 150,000 service projects each year.