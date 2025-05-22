× Expand Courtesy Moonshiners.com

Since the transition of claw hammer to the finger picks, bluegrass has gone through many exciting changes. The Plum Hollow Alternative Bluegrass Festival is dedicated to the innovations made by creative artists breaking new ground with an old music.

New Grass, Grunge Grass, Jazz Grass, Bluegrass Rock & Roll (and other grassy pastures not yet discovered) are all a part of Alternative Bluegrass. Our goal (besides having a great party) is to also bring together the music industry in our region (VA, TN, SC, NC, GA) to showcase this new format of music to music buyers, radio stations, record labels and other industry related groups.

Camping

The surrounding woods are always popular for camping, whether it be an RV or a tepee, and everyone is encouraged to bring their instruments so they can join in the “all night pickin'” as in years past. Although we don’t have hook-ups we do have a shower house and camping is included in the price of the ticket. Absolutely NO pets of any kind, glass containers, 4/wheelers, modified golf carts, drones, or fireworks allowed. Campsites are first come, first serve, except for Sponsors and Bands and some select spots at the “Top of the Hill”. If you are interested in a reserved campsite these must be paid in advance. Please call (864) 357-0222 or (864) 585-0780 for more information or to reserve your spot today!

No one will be allowed into the festival until the gates open at noon on Thursday, except sponsors and bands.

We also have rustic cabins for rent. Festival sponsors or bands have first choice but after that it’s a first come first serve basis. Some cabins will sleep 6 to a room, while other cabin suites include hand carved double beds and only sleep 2. Whether you are looking for privacy with a cabin suite or want to spend the weekend with a group in the regular cabins, each one rents for $100.00 per night. Please call (864) 357-0222 for availability. Also, see our media gallery for photos of the cabins.

Golf Carts

If anyone is interested in renting a golf cart for the Plum Hollow Festival, please contact Brittany at Golf Cart Services. Although we are not affiliated with them, they’re our official vendor of golf carts. PLEASE make sure you rent a cart with working lights. We do not allow golf carts to be used at night without working lights. Please call (864) 574-4616. Ext. 209.

Vendors

The only vendors accepted at the Moonshiners Reunion are exhibitors/vendors of true Southern Heritage articles, such as broom making, wood carving, soap making, pottery, etc. These Folk artisans are strongly encouraged to bring their wares and may set up and sell for $150.00 & the price of a gate ticket. Also, must set up arrangements at least one week in advance. There are no electrical hookups for vendors so you must be self-contained. Vendors are allowed to set-up in the concert area if you wish, but you must be set-up before Thursday evening and plan on staying all weekend. No vehicles are allowed in or out of the concert area after the festival begins. If you are needing more details, please feel free to call us at (864) 357-0222.

Tickets

Ticket price is per person and includes camping, parking and all concerts. Ticket prices are for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. Sponsors & Bands are welcome to come early any time the week of event. Just call in advance to let us know so we can arrange for someone to help you.

** NOTE: we do not manufacture, distribute or sell any alcohol (moonshine) at our venue

Once again, we thank everyone who participates in making this such a memorable event. Where else can you enjoy moonshining folklore and great music while surrounded by great friends and the Blue Ridge Mountains!