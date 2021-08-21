Plein Air Wet Paint Sale

× Expand Taken by: Tabitha Bodoh Community members browse the paintings on sale.

The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day plein air painting event. It takes place in the beautiful mountainous area surrounding the town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina. Its aim is to bring painters together from around the world to paint outside in the fresh air while getting to know each other and sharing their work.

After four days of painting "en plein air", painters were invited to display their completed work at the "Wet Paint" Art Show and Sale starting Saturday August 20th and continuing until Friday, September 24th. The Sale takes place on the second floor of the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.