The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day, open-enrollment plein air painting event. It takes place in the beautiful mountainous area surrounding the town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina, from Tuesday, August 19, to Saturday, August 23, 2025. The 8th annual festival aims to bring painters from around the world together to paint outside in the fresh air while getting to know each other and sharing their work. The event prompts applicants to explore the unique Blowing Rock architecture, spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain views, and overall Appalachian feel of one of the most scenic areas in the country.

After four days of painting "en plein air," painters are invited to display their completed works at the Plein Air Festival Show and Sale on Saturday, August 23. Collectors and the public are invited to attend this impressive display of Plein Air paintings to both view and purchase the unique works that highlight the incredible beauty of the High Country.

All art submitted to the art show will be entered into a judged plein air painting competition.

For general Plein Air Festival information, contact pleinair@BlowingRockMuseum.org.