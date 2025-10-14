× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG February 13-21 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields, February 13-21 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre, inside the John S. Burd Center for the Performing Arts.

An opening night reception, catered by Nothing Bundt Cakes, follows the February 13 performance.

It’s opening night at the Cornley Drama Society, and everything that could possibly go wrong—does! The set’s collapsing, the actors are forgetting lines (or repeating them), and the corpse won’t stay still. This madcap comedy is a love letter to the chaos of live theatre, where disaster becomes delight and failure is fabulously funny. Expect pratfalls, missed cues, and non-stop laughs in this Olivier Award-winning global sensation. Fun for the whole family!

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is an inter-collegiate theatre collaboration between Brenau University and the University of North Georgia.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.