× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Family walk at Sky Meadows

Celebrate Earth Day by hitting the trails of Sky Meadows State Park and aiding the environment at the 2nd annual Family Fun Run hosted by local nonprofit We Plant Trees. Time is on your side on the park's 5k course. Go at your own pace, and enjoy a fun-filled morning while supporting your local environment. This event is free, and all ages are welcome to participate... leashed dogs are welcome too! All participants will receive 1-gallon of native Virginia trees (Red Maple, Serviceberry, River Birch, Persimmon, American Beech, American Holly, Sycamore, White Oak, Willow Oak, and Silky Dogwood) to plant when you get home. Be sure to share your plantings and race photos at @WePlantTreesOrg on social media! Also, check out the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, Virginia Master Naturalists, and the park's Junior Rangers program stationed at the finish line!

Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. with the Family Fun Run/Walk beginning at 10 a.m. from the Turner Pond Entrance. Although the race is free, pre-registration is required online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-plant-trees-earth-day-family-fun-run-at-sky-meadows-state-park-tickets-532009844767. This event is rain or shine.

No parking fee.

We Plant Trees is an organization working to help combat the build-up of carbon dioxide through carbon sequestration, assisting insect pollinators, improving water quality, and mitigating global climate change while enhancing the habitat and beauty of our region for a healthier, more sustainable environment. They have planted over 35,000 trees since the start-up of their organization in 2019, with a plan of planting many more to come! To learn more, please visit their website at https://www.weplanttrees.org/ .